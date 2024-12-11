Predicted Teams Borussia Dortmund-Barcelona: All guns blazing for Hansi Flick against pacy attack

Barcelona face Borussia Dortmund at the Sinal Iduna Park on Wednesday night (21:00 CEST), knowing that a win will see them move within a couple of points of qualification in the top eight of the Champions League. Manager Hansi Flick is set to send out his best, as the Blaugrana look for a reaction following more dropped points in La Liga.

It will be Flick’s strongest line-up say Sport, with the exact same side as started against Real Betis on the pitch. Robert Lewandowski, Dani Olmo, Pedri and Raphinha were all taken off early in that game in order to have them better rested against Dortmund.

MD agree with that assessment, and with Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal and Ansu Fati injured, does not have an array of alternatives. Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Ferran Torres are yet to convince Flick of their value in the starting XI after recovering from injuries. The good news is that Ronald Araujo is back in the squad and fit for the match, and could make his return to action.

#Barca face the Yellow Wall in Dortmund this evening, as they look to take a major step towards finishing in the top 8. Hansi Flick will send out his gala XI, say MD. Nuri Sahin is set to send out a pacy #BVB attack to counter the Blaugrana press, led by the in-form Gittens. pic.twitter.com/QEXTkhiZIo — Football España (@footballespana_) December 11, 2024

Nuri Sahin does not have central defenders Waldemar Anton and Niklas Sule available, meaning he will likely improvise with Emre Can in defence alongside Nico Schlotterbeck. Both papers dagree on the Dortmund line-up too, which is missing Julian Brandt and Filipo Mane, with the absence of the former robbing Dortmund of one of their key creative outlets. In Jamie Gittens, Donyell Malen and Serhou Guirassy, the pace of the Dortmund frontline against Barcelona’s offside trap will be one of the key battles.