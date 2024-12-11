Javier Tebas expects Barcelona to solve registration problem

In exactly three weeks’ time, Dani Olmo and Pau Victor will be unregistered by La Liga. It would mean that neither player would be eligible to play any part during the second half of the season, which would be disastrous news for Barcelona.

As such, work is being done behind the scenes at Can Barca to ensure that the club is able to secure the funds needed to re-register both players. One player that is confident of this happening is La Liga president Javier Tebas, as he cited previous cases involving Barcelona (via MD).

“I hope and wish that Barcelona achieve it, I am positive and optimistic. In the end, they always manage to register the players, but we’ll see… In addition, he is a player that I like a lot.”

There is no long to go until Olmo and Victor are unregistered, so Barcelona need to get a move on. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation plays out.