Hansi Flick calms injury fears after Barcelona’s victory over Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona claimed their fifth Champions League victory in a row on Wednesday as they defeated Borussia Dortmund 3-2 at the Signal Iduma Park. It is a result that sees the Catalans move up to second in the league phase standings, making them big favourites to secure passage to the last 16 of the competition, thus avoiding the play-offs.

As per MD, Hansi Flick provided his thoughts on the 90 minutes in Dortmund.

“We can be very proud of how we have believed and how the players have shown their quality. The first half was wonderful and in the second, when Dortmund scored, we were stable. Dortmund played very well, they are players with a very high pace and difficult to defend, but we did well.”

Flick also provided a positive update on Raphinha, who scored Barcelona’s opener in the match. The Brazilian attacker had to be substituted early after appearing to suffer with physical problems.

“Raphinha is tired, not injured.”