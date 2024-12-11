Getafe join race to sign Real Madrid star in 2025

It is almost certain that Jesus Vallejo is currently playing his last season as a Real Madrid player. Not only is he not counted upon by Carlo Ancelotti despite several defenders being out long-term with injuries, but his contract also runs out next summer. He could even move on during the upcoming winter transfer window.

If Real Madrid allow Vallejo to leave, there will be clubs looking to sign him. It’s been reported in recent weeks that Rayo Vallecano are interested, while ED have now stated that another Madrid-based club in Getafe are also keen on the 27-year-old centre-back.

In the event that Real Madrid do not give the go-ahead of Vallejo to depart in January, it is likely that clubs like Rayo or Getafe will make a pre-contract offer to the out of favour star. For now, it remains to be seen how his situation plays out over the next month or two.