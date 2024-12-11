Former Celta Vigo captain has sexual assault appeal rejected in case with Espanyol mascot

Former Celta Vigo captain Hugo Mallo has seen his appeal rejected in a sexual assault case against him. In September he was found guilty and order to pay a fine.

Mallo had argued that the video evidence available does not clearly show him putting his hand inside the costume of the then Espanyol mascot Carme Coma, and touching her breast. Cadena SER report that the court have rejected his appeal, and stated that Coma’s testimony is reliable on the matter.

The 33-year-old now plays for Greek side Aris Salonika after a spell in Brazil with Internacional in Porto Alegre. He has been fined €7k for the incident, €1k of which went to the victim in damages. The veteran right-back has always claimed he is innocent. Coma, the victim, gave an interview after the sentence, noting that she was not interested in financial gain but wanted to see justice done for a crime that rarely receives the punishment it should.