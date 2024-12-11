FIFA confirm Spain, Portugal and Morocco as hosts of 2030 World Cup

On Tuesday, the FIFA Council hosted their Extraordinary Congress in Zurich. It was a significant meeting, as it confirmed the host nations of the 2030 and 2034 World Cups.

Spain, Portugal and Morocco were pushing hard to host the 2030 tournament, and earlier in the year, it was widely reported that they had beaten out competition from the likes of South America and the Middle East. Now, that has been made official during the chairing of the Extraordinary Congress, as per Relevo.

After analysing the candidates, it was decided that Spain, Portugal and Morocco were the winners. However, there will be three matches played in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay – this is an ode to the first ever World Cup tournament that took place 100 years prior.

FIFA also confirmed Saudi Arabia as the hosts of the 2034 World Cup, and as was the case with the 2022 edition in Qatar, it’s likely that the tournament would be played in the middle of the 2034-35 European season.