Ferran Torres makes the difference as Barcelona secure fifth Champions League victory in a row

Barcelona are well on course to secure themselves as one of the eight best sides in the Champions League so far, which would ensure immediate passage to the last 16 of the competition. They defeated Borussia Dortmund 3-2 after a mighty battle at Signal Iduma Park.

Borussia Dortmund hadn't lost at home in the Champions League for three years. Via @relevo pic.twitter.com/fzDOWgKEuO — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 11, 2024

Barcelona had the better of the play in the first half, although they could not manage to find a way through. However, it mattered little as they broke the deadlock only eight minutes into the second period as Raphinha raced through before firing beyond Gregor Kobel.

The visitors could not hold their lead for long as Dortmund forced an equaliser on the hour mark. Pau Cubarsi inexplicably conceded a penalty, which was converted by Serhou Guirassy.

Ferran Torres was introduced in the 71st minute by Flick, and not long after, he scored to re-establish Barcelona’s lead. However, it was relinquished against as Guirassy found his second of the evening.

Barcelona were not to be denied, and Ferran scored again late on – and that was the winner. It is a result that sees them rise to second in the league phase standings.