Campaign begins in Argentina to change street name to iconic Lionel Messi phrase

As if Lionel Messi had not done enough in football, he immortalised himself in Argentina by leading them to the 2022 World Cup, leaving no shortage of iconic moments in his wake. Not least a catchphrase, as the veteran forward revealed his most aggressive side in Qatar. Messi has been and will be honoured by the Argentinian public for decades, but the latest dedication is fairly entertaining.

A petition has started in the capital of Argentina, Buenos Aires, to change the name of a street to ‘Que Mira, Bobo’ [What are you looking at, stupid?], the phrase he shot at Dutch forward Wout Weghorst during a post-match interview following their victory in the quarter-finals.

– Y si le cambiamos el nombre a Carabobo por Qué mira' bobo?

– Flaco te pregunte la hor… eu es buenísimo. pic.twitter.com/iYDtEbiKjy — Denis (@FerreyraDenis) December 9, 2024

A petition has been opened on Change.org to alter the name of ‘Avenida Carabobo’ [Stupidface Avenue] to ‘Que Mira, Bobo’, as explained by Cadena SER. Pictures of the street show a banner asking passers by to scan a QR code and sign the petition. The street is located in central Buenos Aires, in the Flores neighbourhood, but given the petition currently has less than 500 signatures, it seems unlikely to trouble the Council just yet.