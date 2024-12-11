Bayern Munich make move for forward amid Tottenham and Barcelona interest

Barcelona look as if they will be holding off on a move for Lille forward Jonathan David for the time being, but they are fast running out of time to make one. David is out of contract at the end of the season, and likely to sign a precontract in January.

He already has a lucrative offer on the table from Tottenham Hotspur on the table, but according to BILD, as quoted by Sport, Bayern Munich are making their move. The Bavarian giants are pushing for his signature as they look to bring in an alternative to Harry Kane.

Now that Ronald Araújo is back, Sergi Domínguez has returned to Barça Atlètic dynamics. @didacpeyret — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 11, 2024

Barcelona are aware of his economic demands, but have decided not to move for David thus far, fearing that he may not be the stylistic fit that they are after. The Blaugrana do seemingly want their own alternative to their ageing number nine Robert Lewandowski, but David does not fit the job description.