Barcelona star in talks with Newcastle United ahead of expected 2025 departure

Because of their financial situation, Barcelona will undoubtedly need to sell in order to make significant signings next summer. Of those currently in the first team squad, one of the players most likely to leave is Andreas Christensen, who has fallen down the pecking order over the last few months.

Christensen is out of contract in 2026, so his value will be lowering as time goes on. At this stage, there are no plans to offer him a new deal, and because of this, clubs will be looking to take advantage of the situation.

A return to the Premier League would be the most likely option for Christensen if he left Barcelona. And as per CaughtOffside, Newcastle United appear more keen than most as they have opened talks to sign the Danish defender.

Christensen is a very good squad player for Barcelona to have, although given that they are reportedly looking to bring in a new centre-back next summer, it may make sense to get some money back for him.