Barcelona Sporting Director Deco has three names in mind for right-back position

Barcelona Sporting Director Deco is already working on next summer’s business, with none expected in January. He will once again be doing so without any certainty on what finances will be available.

According to Sport, the focus of his scouting work is currently the full-back positions. The Blaugrana feel they could improve on Gerard Martin and Hector Fort as alternatives to Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde.

Last summer Barcelona tried to strengthen the right-back position already, trying a late offer for Marc Pubill, which has been confirmed by the Almeria defender himself. He will again be on Deco’s shortlist for the position, as are AS Monaco’s Vanderson, who has been linked to Barcelona for a long time, and Ajax’s Devyne Rensch, who is a more recent addition to their scouting pool.

Barcelona let go of Julian Araujo, who moved to Bournemouth after being assessed by Hansi Flick in preseason, and were widely expected to bring back Joao Cancelo on loan from Manchester City. Both the club and player voiced a desire to renew the loan move, but Barcelona either could not or would not put up the money that City were demanding to sign him.

