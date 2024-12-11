Barcelona manager Hansi Flick slapped with two-match ban despite ‘not saying anything’

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has been handed the first touchline ban of his career after being sent off on Saturday during their 2-2 draw with Real Betis. Flick was dismissed for his protests despite pleading his innocence.

The German coach had only received one yellow card in the 111 games he managed for Bayern Munich and Gemany, but picked up a red on Sunday, and MD say the RFEF have handed him a two-game ban. It would mean that Flick would not be back on the bench at Montjuic until they face Getafe on the 18th of 19th of January.

Barcelona have already decided to appeal his suspension. Flick was baffled by the decision, claiming he ‘did not say anything to anybody’. The Blaugrana coach was sent off for leaving his technical area, shouting and gesticulating in protest against the referee’s decision to award Betis a penalty, but Flick claims he was simply shouting at his players.

Now that Ronald Araújo is back, Sergi Domínguez has returned to Barça Atlètic dynamics. @didacpeyret — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 11, 2024

The video evidence seems to show Flick’s hand being waved in exasperation as the moment when the referee decided to send him off on the advice of the fourth official, but Barcelona will appeal on the basis that the referee made an error of judgement in the situation, and Flick’s behaviour was not punishable. After the decision took place, Flick did then go over to the referee to protest his sending off.

If the ban is confirmed, then Barcelona will be without their coach on the bench for their final two games of the year against Leganes and Atletico Madrid, another blow as they look to encounter their form again in La Liga.