Barcelona make decision on pursuit of left-back for next summer

Barcelona will pursue at least two defenders next summer if they have the money to do so, with youngsters Hector Fort and Gerard Martin yet to make the back-up positions their own this season. The left-back spot in particular has been underlined as a priority.

Sporting Director Deco is already scouting options for both positions next summer. One choice that has been made for the left-back position is that the Blaugrana will not seek out a player to tie them over at the position for one or two years, as was the case with veteran Marcos Alonso, who left last summer. Instead, they are intent on signing a genuine alternative to Alejandro Balde.

One name mentioned is AS Monaco’s Caio Henrique. The Brazilian has been linked to Barcelona on several occasions in the past, and will once again be on Deco’s shortlist, say Sport. His contract is up in 2027, but he will look for a move next summer.

While he has played the majority of their games, Henrique has not been an automatic starter for AS Monaco this season, starting 11 of their 19 games, but is considered a more defensively sound option than Balde. Other reports in the Spanish press claim that Barcelona have identified Balde’s defensive abilities as one of their problems, and something that needs to be addressed.