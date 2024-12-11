Atletico Madrid record 10th win in a row as Slovan Bratislava are swept aside

Atletico Madrid had looked in some trouble after losing two of their opening three league phase matches in the Champions League. However, they have now made it three in a row, and 10 across all competitions, as they defeated Slovan Bratislava 3-1 at the Metropolitano.

It was a dream start for Atleti as they led after 16 minutes courtesy of Julian Alvarez, who scored his fourth goal in this season’s Champions League. Just before half time, the lead was doubled by Antoine Griezmann.

The visitors managed to pull a goal back six minutes into the second half as Clement Lenglet’s foul inside the penalty area allowed David Strelec to reduced the arrears. However, Atleti managed to restore their two-goal cushion not too long after as Griezmann got his second of the evening.

The result takes Atletico Madrid up to 10th in the league phase standings, albeit they have played a game more than many of those around them.