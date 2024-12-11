Athletic Club see off 10-man Fenerbahce as impressive Europa League run continues

Athletic Club have been in spectacular form over the last couple of months, and that has continued with a very impressive 2-0 victory against Fenerbahce in the Europa League.

It was a dream start for Los Leones in Istanbul as they took the lead inside the opening five minutes. Gorka Guruzeta provided the assist for Inaki Williams, who took his tally for the season up to seven in all competitions.

Not too long after, Nico Williams was forced off with a suspected knee injury, which will worry Athletic going forward. However, they were not affected on the night as they managed to score a second in the final minutes of the first half courtesy of Inaki again.

Mert Muldur was shown a second yellow card by referee Irfan Peljto in the second half, and that allowed Athletic Club to see out the match comfortably. It means that they are now top of the league phase standings, although they can be overtaken on Thursday.