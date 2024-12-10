“You can’t help but smile” – Serie A star reacts to reported interest from Real Madrid

Real Madrid are expected to sign a new central defender in 2025, given the injury concerns that they are dealing with in regards to Eder Militao and David Alaba. Carlo Ancelotti will be forced to solely rely on Antonio Rudiger, Aurelien Tchouameni and Raul Asencio over the coming weeks, although an addition could be made in January.

One player that has been linked with Real Madrid in recent weeks is Sam Beukema, who has been a vitally important player for Bologna over the last 12 months. He spoke to Diario AS about the interest that he has been receiving from clubs across Europe, which includes Los Blancos.

“We’ll see, I really want to do the same as last year with Bologna. I’m very proud to play for this team and I’m focused on doing my best. You can’t help but smile when you read something like that, but we’ll see at the end of the season. Now I just want to do my best with Bologna.”

Beukema does not appear to be one of the favoured targets that Real Madrid are considering, although the fact that he is reportedly being considered speaks to his level. It remains to be seen how his situation plays out in 2025.