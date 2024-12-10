Why Barcelona are not looking to revive interest in Manchester United star up for sale

Barcelona were one of several sides that were heavily linked with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford before he got his most recent contract at Old Trafford, keeping him there until 2028. However it now looks like he will depart the club much sooner.

According to The Telegraph and SkySports, as quoted by Sport, Rashford has been placed on the market by Manchester United. Managr Ruben Amorim does not have him as a key part of his plans, and they are looking to bring in some money for a player that has made more headlines off the pitch than on it of late.

Dani Olmo could become a free agent if Barça fail to register him in January. He has a clause in his contract that allows him to leave the club without any cost in that scenario. However, Olmo doesn't contemplate this option. @martinezferran — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 10, 2024

However the Catalan daily go on to explain that Barcelona have no plans to revive their interest in Rashford as things stand. The reason being his wages: Rashford currently earns €350k net per week, and unless he were to drop his demands dramatically, then Barcelona would be priced out of his signature. In addition, United are asking for €60m for the 27-year-old.

Barcelona are looking for a left-sided forward next summer according to multiple reports, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Rafael Leao and Nico Williams on their radar. Rashford would in theory fit the bill positionally, but his salary would put him at the pricier end of those three, and the England international is both older and performing less consistently than the other three.