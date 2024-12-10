‘While Messi exists, f*** Cristiano’ – UFC star and Real Madrid fan done with Cristiano Ronaldo

UFC fighter Ilia Topuria has reached the status of national icon in Spain in recent years, and has made no attempt to hide his love for Real Madrid. After recently losing his fight with Max Holloway, one of the first questions for him during his press conference was about El Clasico.

Ahead of that fight though, Cristiano Ronaldo opined on the fight, noting that ‘Topuria speaks too much, and doesn’t fight the best. If Max wins, I will respect it’. Topuria wasted no time in responding, saying on social media that ‘I didn’t expect someone like you not to be able to distinguish between confidence and arrogance. But in the end, we all reflect our own reality on others. I wish you the best for what remains of your career and may God bless your family.’

Topuria was in studio for an interview with Cadena Cope on Monday night, and naturally their public back and forth was one of the talking points.

“It’s Cristiano who always talks. He’s telling you that he’s accusing you of doing something that he always does.”

It was also put to Topuria that he will be fighting in Miami soon, where Ronaldo’s greatest sporting nemesis resides.

“I love it! But the one I’m going to personally invite, because he lives there, is Messi. So f*** Cristiano as long as Messi exists!”

The half-Georgian fighter has had a strong relationship with Real Madrid, appearing in the VIP boxes at the Santiago Bernabeu in the past, and even presenting his world championship belt to the fans on the pitch. However taking on one of the club’s biggest legends might split Madridistas somewhat.