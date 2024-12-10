Real Madrid

WATCH: Real Madrid pegged back right before half time as Atalanta score penalty

Real Madrid will feel that they must win their MD6 clash against Atalanta given that they have already lost three of their opening five league phase matches in the Champions League. They had been on course for victory, although they have been pegged back to 1-1 in the dying stages of the first half.

It was Kylian Mbappe that opened the scoring in Bergamo, although he was forced off with injury not too long after that moment. To make matters worse, Atalanta have got back level courtesy of Charles de Ketelaere.

It was Aurelien Tchouameni that conceded the penalty with a foul on Sead Kolasinac, and that allowed De Ketelaere to fire past countryman Thibaut Courtois to restore parity.

It is a hammer blow for Real Madrid to concede right before half time, and it makes their job of securing three points that much more difficult. Can they respond in the second period?

Posted by

Tags Atalanta Champions League Real Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News