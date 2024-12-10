WATCH: Real Madrid back in front against Atalanta as Vinicius Junior scores on return after injury

Real Madrid will see their MD6 clash against Atalanta as a must-win occasion, given that they have already lost three of their opening five league phase matches in this season’s Champions League. Fortunately, they are on course for all three points after re-taking the lead that they had ceded.

It was Kylian Mbappe that opened the scoring in Bergamo, although Charles de Ketelaere managed to fire home an equaliser for Atalanta from the penalty spot with the final action of the first half. Real Madrid have now gone back ahead, and it’s Vinicius Junior that has scored on his return from injury.

Vinicius Jr is BACK 🌟 A gift from Atalanta finds his feet to take Madrid back ahead 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/jUsTxwHnGn — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 10, 2024

VINI JR. GIVES REAL MADRID THE LEAD BACK 🤯 Welcome back Vinicius 🙌 pic.twitter.com/aYRVsC2f3E — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 10, 2024

TWO IN THREE MINUTES FOR REAL MADRID 😤 Vini Jr. and Jude Bellingham get on the scoresheet with two goals in quick succession! pic.twitter.com/7JuHWKfIxb — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 10, 2024

It’s a fortuitous ricochet that allows Vinicius in behind, but there was nothing fortuitous about the finish, which was excellent. Real Madrid now have their lead back, and they will be desperate to retain it until the full time whistle is blown. However, a lot can still happen in the remaining minutes.