Real Madrid

WATCH: Real Madrid back in front against Atalanta as Vinicius Junior scores on return after injury

Real Madrid will see their MD6 clash against Atalanta as a must-win occasion, given that they have already lost three of their opening five league phase matches in this season’s Champions League. Fortunately, they are on course for all three points after re-taking the lead that they had ceded.

It was Kylian Mbappe that opened the scoring in Bergamo, although Charles de Ketelaere managed to fire home an equaliser for Atalanta from the penalty spot with the final action of the first half. Real Madrid have now gone back ahead, and it’s Vinicius Junior that has scored on his return from injury.

It’s a fortuitous ricochet that allows Vinicius in behind, but there was nothing fortuitous about the finish, which was excellent. Real Madrid now have their lead back, and they will be desperate to retain it until the full time whistle is blown. However, a lot can still happen in the remaining minutes.

Posted by

Tags Atalanta Champions League Real Madrid Vinicius Junior

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News