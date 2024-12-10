WATCH: Kylian Mbappe fires Real Madrid into early lead against Atalanta

Real Madrid have lost three of their opening five league phase matches in the Champions League, so it is crucial that they secure three points in their MD6 clash against Atalanta. Currently, they are on course to do that, having fired themselves into an early lead in Bergamo.

Kylian Mbappe has been under-fire in recent weeks, but after scoring in the 3-0 victory over Girona on Saturday, he has now netted the opening goal in this match.

The touch and finish 😮‍💨 Kylian Mbappé secures his 50th #UCL goal 🌟 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/upFb0xuzHH — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 10, 2024

KYLIAN MBAPPE WHAT A FINISH! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KnNaKC85iY — TC (@totalcristiano) December 10, 2024

MBAPPE MAGIC 🪄😮‍💨 Atalanta captain Marten de Roon KNEW as soon as Mbappe took that first touch 🥶 pic.twitter.com/KxrzwKViBF — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 10, 2024

Mbappe does extremely well to take his first touch away from Martin de Roon, and it creates the space for him to drill the ball into the far corner. It is the finish of a player that is full of confidence, which is something that cannot be said about the 25-year-old in recent weeks.

It is the perfect start for Real Madrid in Bergamo, and the challenge now will be to ensure that they do not concede.