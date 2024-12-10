WATCH: Jude Bellingham scores again for Real Madrid before immediate Atalanta response

Real Madrid are aiming for only their third victory in six league phase matches in this season’s Champions League, and they are on course to get it. They had managed to extend their lead to 3-1, although Atalanta have managed to find a quickfire goal back in Bergamo.

Kylian Mbappe scored the opening goal for Real Madrid inside the first 10 minutes, although Atalanta managed to find an equaliser in the dying stages of the first half courtesy of Charles de Ketelaere.

However, Real Madrid had started to make their mark in the second half. Firstly, Vinicius Junior scored on his return from injury, before Jude Bellingham netted three minutes later to continue his excellent form.

Bellingham brilliance 🔥 Madrid have put Atalanta 'to the sword' with an air of ruthlessness ⚔️ 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/tlELK22PVA — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 10, 2024

JUDE BELLINGHAM WHAT A GOAL! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Mbn5apHXKM — TC (@totalcristiano) December 10, 2024

TWO IN THREE MINUTES FOR REAL MADRID 😤 Vini Jr. and Jude Bellingham get on the scoresheet with two goals in quick succession! pic.twitter.com/7JuHWKfIxb — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 10, 2024

That gave breathing space to Real Madrid, although Atalanta managed to find a response soon after courtesy of Ademola Lookman.

Lookman strikes again! 🔥 Atalanta are back within striking distance as Lookman squeezes the ball past Courtois 👏 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Ei86sTxpgz — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 10, 2024

Atalanda's second goal from Lookmanpic.twitter.com/6an7uWaw5R — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) December 10, 2024

Ademola Lookman fires one past Thibaut Courtois at the near post ☄️ pic.twitter.com/aglf1dAYSX — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 10, 2024

It’s been a brilliant end-to-end match here, and surely there are more goals on the way. Real Madrid will hope not, given that they are still in the driving seat.