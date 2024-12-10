Real Madrid

WATCH: Jude Bellingham scores again for Real Madrid before immediate Atalanta response

Real Madrid are aiming for only their third victory in six league phase matches in this season’s Champions League, and they are on course to get it. They had managed to extend their lead to 3-1, although Atalanta have managed to find a quickfire goal back in Bergamo.

Kylian Mbappe scored the opening goal for Real Madrid inside the first 10 minutes, although Atalanta managed to find an equaliser in the dying stages of the first half courtesy of Charles de Ketelaere.

However, Real Madrid had started to make their mark in the second half. Firstly, Vinicius Junior scored on his return from injury, before Jude Bellingham netted three minutes later to continue his excellent form.

That gave breathing space to Real Madrid, although Atalanta managed to find a response soon after courtesy of Ademola Lookman.

It’s been a brilliant end-to-end match here, and surely there are more goals on the way. Real Madrid will hope not, given that they are still in the driving seat.

