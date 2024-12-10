WATCH: Girona fall behind against Liverpool courtesy of Mohamed Salah penalty

Girona have only managed one win from their opening five league phase matches in this season’s Champions League, so picking up points in their remaining three fixtures is necessary if they are to qualify for the knockout stages. However, that is starting to look less and less likely, as they have fallen behind to Liverpool on MD6.

Daley Blind had a golden chance to score for Girona in the first half, and he has been made to pay now. Donny van de Beek fouled Luiz Diaz inside the penalty area, and that has allowed Mohamed Salah to score the opening goal from 12 yards.

Mohamed Salah converts from the Penalty spot [ 0-1 ] pic.twitter.com/sVEUK4OC0E — The Slot Zone (@TheSlotZone) December 10, 2024

It will now be very tough for Girona to secure anything from this match, given that Liverpool have been in outstanding form this season. Michel Sanchez’s side are bound to keep going until the full time whistle, although that may not be enough to ensure anything from this match.