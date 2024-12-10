WATCH: Barcelona fans enraged after motive for Hansi Flick sending off is revealed

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick earned his first red card in Spanish football on Saturday, as he was sent to the stands at the Benito Villamarin during their 2-2 draw with Real Betis. Flick appeared more incredulous at the decision to send him off rather than the decision he was supposedly protesting.

After the match the German manager was baffled by the decision to dismiss him, claiming that he was angry and shouting at himself. The referee marked in his report that Flick had come out of his technical area, shouting and gesticulating in protest at one of his decisions.

Now DAZN Espana believe they have identified what Flick was sent off for. As he returns to his technical area, Flick raises his hand in exasperation, after which the referee, informed by one of his assistants, turns and sends Flick off.

El gesto que le costó la expulsión a Hansi Flick en el Villamarín 🟥#Super8 pic.twitter.com/iqyxGuIdmi — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) December 9, 2024

Barcelona are set to appeal the red card, which if enforced will see him banned from the touchline for Barcelona’s final two games of the year in La Liga, against Leganes and Atletico Madrid. The Blaugrana hardly need any more adversity in La Liga, with just one win in their last five domestically.