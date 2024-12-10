Valencia hit with major double-injury blow as manager fights for job

Valencia are in dire straits currently, sitting second-bottom in the table with just two wins all season. Facing a crucial run in the month of December, they will do so without two of their key players.

Left-back and captain Jose Gaya has been ruled out with a minor muscle tear that will keep him out for two weeks, say Relevo. Star shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili will also be out for at least a week, and the recommendation is that he rests more to recover from bruising in his right leg. The Georgian goalkeeper, who is on loan from Liverpool, could be back before the end of the year, but will miss their clash with Real Valladolid this Friday, and is a doubt for Alaves and Osasuna. Gaya is certain to miss their final three games of the year though.

This occurs at a terrible time for manager Ruben Baraja, who is widely expected to face the sack if he cannot inspire an improvement before 2024 is out. While Los Che do have games in hand on those above them, their latest defeat against Rayo Vallecano at home sparked the ire of the fans at Mestalla.