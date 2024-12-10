“Unpredictable” – Hansi Flick gives thoughts on Robert Lewandowski’s Barcelona future

In recent months, there has been building speculation about Barcelona’s search for a new striker. Robert Lewandowski is currently the undisputed number nine, but given that he is now 36, he does not have many more years left in the tank.

It could be that Barcelona sign a successor next summer, although must could depend on whether Lewandowski can continue the exemplary form that he has shown this season. Hansi Flick spoke on the matter on Tuesday, as per MD.

“Football is unpredictable. He’s in great physical condition, but we have to take care of him. We do what our physical trainer tells us. We need Robert and he needs the team. A player does not win alone. We both enjoy this relationship, he is a player with great quality and so does the team. The benefit is mutual.”

Flick also commented on the return of Ronald Araujo, who is in a Barcelona matchday squad for the first time this season.

“We are glad that Ronald can be with us. It’s good to have him now, he has a lot of strength, he motivates his teammates and even me because of his great winning attitude. We’ll see how the game develops tomorrow. The plan is for him to play, but I can’t say if it will be tomorrow or the weekend.”