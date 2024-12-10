Tottenham Hotspur named as leaders in signature for forward as Barcelona let opportunity pass by

Barcelona look as if they will not move for Lille forward Jonathan David in the coming weeks, as the Canadian forward makes his mind up on his future. The 24-year-old can sign a precontract with other clubs from the first of January, and has thus far rejected any offers from Les Dogues.

David had voiced his desire to play for Barcelona, being a fan of the club growing up, but the Blaugrana have delayed any decision on a move for him, and by the time they take it, David may already have decided his future. Sport say that David will wait to see if Barcelona make a move for him, but not for long.

Barcelona have not won on German soil since the 1-2 against Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2016. @sergisoleMD — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 10, 2024

Amid plenty of interest from the Premier League, Inter, Juventus and Bayern Munich, the Catalan daily say he has a lucrative offer on the table from Tottenham Hotspur already. Both Barcelona Sporting Director Deco and manager Hansi Flick have their doubts about his ability to thrive without space to run into, which is the key reason they have not moved for one of the market opportunities of 2025.

Barcelona do tend to face for the most part packed defences sitting deeper in Spain, even if they have become more direct this season under Flick, hoping to hit many teams on the break. With Robert Lewandowski turning 37 next year, they are on the hunt for an alternative to him through the middle for next summer.