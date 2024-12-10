The Balancing Act: Montse Tomé’s Leadership of Spain in a Divided Era

When the Spanish women’s national team won against the Lionesses to claim the World Cup title in August 2023, few fans expected this to become the catalyst for social change across the country. Following the unwanted kiss of then-FA president Luis Rubiales as players collected their medals, Spain’s leadership was in ruins.

Rubiales was forced to resign, while players took a whole year to open up on how uncomfortable they felt after the now infamous kiss. National team head coach Jorge Vilda also parted ways with La Roja, with growing discontent with his methods as well as unwanted actions leading to 15 players refusing to play.

With no one but the assistant to take the job, it was the Asturian Montse Tome who was chosen to succeed Vilda. On one hand, some argued that having a woman lead the women’s team was a breakthrough for feminism in the country, the first time in Spain. On the other hand, critics argued that she represented continuity instead of reform, due to her close links with Vilda.

Most of the criticism about Tome’s tenure, a year later, doesn’t concern her football management. She has adopted a similar approach, continuing the audacious football which focuses on pressing the opponent high. Talents like Salma Paraluello broke through (she scored a hat-trick against Belgium in a 7-0 win in April), but this piece would be incomplete without mentioning the other side of Tome.

"At that moment we needed to talk. I believe that I was sincere with them and they were sincere with us. The basis of solving things was communicating with them. They know me on a human and professional level." Spain coach Montse Tome on reports that she was losing her job. (CS) pic.twitter.com/bt2VwDuPJY — Football España (@footballespana_) October 26, 2023

Tome faced criticism for excluding key members of the World Cup-winning squad, including key striker Jenni Hermoso. The ex-Barcelona star replied with a mysterious story, writing ‘Don’t sell your soul to the devil’. Hermoso continues to be excluded from Tome’s squad, which has also led to Vero Boquete criticising the decision, claiming it’s proof of her inexperience. Hermoso’s case isn’t isolated, as Irene Paredes and Misa Rodriguez are regularly omitted from the squad as they remain in discord with Tome. Many will remember the lack of transparency in the Hermoso case, where Tome wouldn’t admit why Hermoso wasn’t selected, refusing to mention her feud with the star.

Most of the players weren’t told about their (non)selection beforehand, learning it on social media – which also sparks questions about Tome’s leadership.

Despite the controversies, it would be unfair to claim Tome has been a wreck since her arrival. 2024 has been another year of success for La Roja. Tome led Spain to a Nations League trophy, topping a group composed of Italy, Sweden and Switzerland. After eliminating the Netherlands in the semi-final (3-0), Spain claimed the title with a 2-0 victory against France. Players like Mariona Caldentey and Aitana Bonmati continue to shine, and remain arguably the team’s most important players.

La seleccionadora nacional de fútbol femenino, Montse Tomé, es la mejor técnico del año del Principado de Asturias pic.twitter.com/EOUSnf0l4G — APDP Asturias (@APDPAsturias) December 9, 2024

Tome’s team continued to shine in the spring of 2024, qualifying almost flawlessly for Euro 2025 in Switzerland. In six matches, Spain only lost once against Czechia (2-1). However, their success came to an end in the Olympic Games, as Brazil defeated La Roja (4-2), followed by a defeat against Germany (2-1) for the bronze medal.

Unfortunately, injuries are forcing Tome to change her plans for her Euro 2025 selection. Alexia Putellas and Alba Redondo couldn’t make her Olympic squad, while Vicky Lopez is the latest victim of injuries. The latter scored her first goals against South Korea in their friendly last week at just 18 years of age. Tome reacted by exclaiming “may all players be healthy in 2025”. La Roja’s next fixture is scheduled for February 2025, Nations League qualifiers with plenty of excitement, up against Belgium, England and Portugal.

There is no doubt that Tome leaves doubts for key experienced stars, as well as her lack of transparency. In many ways, she doesn’t represent the revolution many hope to see after the Rubiales fiasco. Her promotion is the mere result of her connections to her predecessors Vilda and other contacts in the RFEF, another place short on revolutionary feel for many.

🌟 Solo se notan los 18 años delante de las cámaras. Vicky López, estrella en la victoria de España con dos goles, habla sobre su brillante partido. #SeleccionRTVE ''Gracias a Montse Tomé por la oportunidad, no cualquiera pone a debutar a un jugadora tan joven'' pic.twitter.com/bc2P4NmO99 — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) November 29, 2024

On the other hand, her success is impossible to deny. She led La Roja to a Nations League trophy, and her team remains one of the favourites for Euro 2025. There may be moral questions about her leadership, which are valid, but the success on the pitch is undeniable – so often the only factor that football pays any attention too. That too was a was a refreshing aspect about ‘the 15’ that stood up to mysogyny in the federation though, Spain were winning, and yet that did not consume all of the other problems.

Tome has also continued to integrate upcoming talents, such as Lopez, which is one of the most important pillars of Spanish football. She may not be perfect, she has questionable communication with key players complaining about her leadership style, but she was set up for controversy when she arrived. Not many coaches take over the reins with a 15-strong rebellion in progress, now limited to a handful of players, preferring to exclude some players to avoid another mutiny on the Spanish Carabela. Others, such as the well-connected Boquete, might argue those exclusions are the evidence that the biggest change in the last 18 months is the name and the face behind the modus operandi.

Reforms will continue on the Iberian Peninsula, although not as fast as some expected. Tome isn’t the sign of a revolution, but of a hopeful reform. Only time will reveal whether she will learn from early mistakes in her leadership, and lead Spanish football and the women flying its flag to where they hoped to be when Tome arrived.