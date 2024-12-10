Spanish Football Federation confirm new date for postponed Valencia-Real Madrid fixture

At the start of November, Real Madrid’s La Liga fixture against Valencia was postponed because of the devastation that Storm DANA had caused in the Valencian community. It means that the match will be played at a later date, and although there had been doubts about exactly when that would be, they have now been cleared up.

Originally, the idea was for the fixture to be fulfilled on the 2nd of January, although that was opposed by the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE). It was then proposed that the match be played 24 hours later (3rd at 9pm CET), and this date and time has now been approved by the Spanish Football Federation.

This confirmation means that Valencia and Real Madrid will both have their Copa del Rey ties moved. They play Eldense and Deportiva Minera respectively on the weekend after their La Liga meeting, although it is now more likely that those matches take place on the Monday, 6th of January.