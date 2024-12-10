Ronald Araujo to travel with Barcelona for Borussia Dortmund clash as return nears

Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo has been back training with the group for around two weeks now, and is closing in on his return to action after surgery on his hamstring. He is set to be part of their expedition to Germany to face Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Araujo will be part of the Champions League squad report Sport, but it is unlikely that he takes part in their match at the Signal Iduna Park. Yet to receive the medical green light, he could get it on German soil, but it is uncertain whether he will get it before the game. Barcelona will stay in Dortmund on Wednesday night, and train on Thursday morning there, hence Araujo’s presence is in part logistical, allowing him to continue training with the team.

Ansu Fati could receive the medical green light for the game vs. Leganés. Andreas Christensen is now in the final phase of his recovery. @santiovalle — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 9, 2024

The 25-year-old is likely to make his return against Leganes on Sunday night, when he will begin a gradual introduction into the side again, likely off the bench to begin with. Manager Hansi Flick will no doubt be delighted to have Araujo back and hopefully fighting fit in January. So far Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi have played practically the entire campaign, with Eric Garcia only recently available as senior alternative, and Sergi Dominguez playing here and there.