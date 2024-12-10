Real Madrid win five-goal Champions League thriller against Atalanta

Real Madrid needed to defeat Atalanta after three defeats in their opening five Champions League matches of the season, and they have done just that after they secured a 3-2 win against Atalanta in Bergamo.

The visitors made a fast start, and they were rewarded with the opening goal. Kylian Mbappe did brilliantly to create the chance, which he buried from just inside the penalty area. However, his evening ended early as he would be forced off soon after with a suspected muscular injury.

It got worse for Real Madrid when Charles de Ketelaere netted the equaliser in the dying stages of the first half, although they were decisive in the second period to force a 3-1 lead. First, Vinicius Junior scored after collecting a fortuitous through ball, before Jude Bellingham continued his excellent form.

Ademola Lookman managed to get another goal back for Atalanta, but in the end, it was not enough for the Serie A side. It is a very important result that Real Madrid will cherish, and their chances of reaching the knockout stages have taken a big boost.