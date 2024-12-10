Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti delivers update on Kylian Mbappe injury

Real Madrid secured a massive 3-2 victory over Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday, although it was not a perfect evening for the defending champions as they suffered more injury problems – and it was a big one too, as Kylian Mbappe had to be taken off in the first half with a suspected muscular problem.

Speaking after the match in Bergamo (via Diario AS), Carlo Ancelotti delivered a positive update on Mbappe’s condition.

“He has an overload, a discomfort in the hamstring. We have to see in the next few days. It doesn’t seem serious, but he had to stop, because he couldn’t sprint… it bothered him a little. So we have preferred to take him off.”

Ancelotti also spoke on the match itself, which saw Real Madrid pick up only their third Champions League win of the season.

“It was a complicated match, important victory. We show our best version: suffering, fighting, competing. We had great ball output and good game from the forwards, with a lot of mobility. Everything has gone well. Obviously we have to suffer, winning here is not easy.”