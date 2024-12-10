Real Madrid beginning to look at alternatives as signing of star defender is downgraded to ’50-50′

Real Madrid have been working on the signature of Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies for the best part of two years at this point, but as time trickles away before he can sign with them, there are now doubts about their ability to get a deal done. The Canadian left-back is reportedly moving closer to signing a new deal in Bavaria.

Los Blancos did not move for Davies last summer, feeling they were better off not negotiating with Bayern for a player with a year left on his deal. That was in part because they were certain of securing the deal this coming summer on a free, so sure were they that Davies would put pen to paper.

However Cadena SER say there is now an acknowledgement in the Spanish capital that Davies is having doubts, and could sign a new deal with Bayern. The chances of him signing for Real Madrid are put at 50-50.

This comes following a series of reports in Germany claiming that Bayern have made considerable progress on a new deal with Davies. Sporting Director Christoph Freund has said publicly that he is optimistic about a new contract for Davies. Los Blancos reportedly agreed terms back in March for Davies, but seem unlikely to raise their offer for him.