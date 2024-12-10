Real Betis receive boost in bid to secure Conference League qualification

With two matches to go in the league phase of the 2024-25 UEFA Conference League, Real Betis are in a rather precarious position. Manuel Pellegrini’s side lost last time out against Mlada Boleslav, and because of this, they are only just inside the play-off places (22nd). To make things more worrying, they will be without the suspended Giovani Lo Celso for Thursday’s fixture against CS Petrocub.

Lo Celso was sent off against Mlada Boleslav, which means that he won’t be involved in Moldova. Initially, he was handed a two-match ban which also prevented him from playing against HJK Helsinki on MD6, although as Marca have reported, his suspended has now been reduced to one game.

That match against HJK takes place next midweek, and Betis will be determined to end on two victories as this would provide a great chance of being seeded for the play-off draw. Lo Celso being available certainly gives them a greater chance at the Benito Villamarin.