Manchester United consider replacing Dan Ashworth with outgoing Atletico Madrid director

In recent weeks, it has been widely reported that this season will be Andrea Berta’s last at Atletico Madrid. Having initially joined the club in 2013, the sporting director is expected to move on once his contract expires at the end of the season. However, he could end up leaving the Metropolitano sooner, especially if an opportunity comes knocking.

That opportunity could be Manchester United, who have parted ways with their own sporting director Dan Ashworth in the last few days. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Premier League giants are considering an approach for Berta, although he is only one of several names on the club’s shortlist.

Berta has undoubtedly been a massive success during his time at Atletico Madrid, and he will be missed once he does move on. He has shown his credentials as a sporting director over the last seven years, and joining Man United could very well be the next step in his career.