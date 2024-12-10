Injury problems continue for Real Madrid as Kylian Mbappe becomes latest to be affected

Real Madrid have had rotten luck with injuries so far this season, with only a handful of players having not been affected over the last few months. Currently, the likes of Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao and Eduardo Camavinga, and now the latest player to be affected by this seemingly never-ending problem is Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe has had a difficult start to life at Real Madrid, although things have been looking up. He scored in the victory over Girona at the weekend, while he also netted the opening goal in the Champions League against Atalanta on Tuesday. However, he was also forced off in the first half in Bergamo after suffering an injury.

It appears to be a muscular injury that Mbappe has suffered, although it is too soon to say how serious the problem is. Real Madrid will hope that it is only minor, but even if that is the case, he may end up missing the club’s remaining fixtures in 2024.