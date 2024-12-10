“He is unique” – Jose Mourinho calls on former club Real Madrid to sign Barcelona target

On Wednesday, Jose Mourinho will be re-united with Spanish opposition as his Fenerbahce side prepare to take on Athletic Club in the Europa League. The former Real Madrid manager will be eyeing up a win in that one, and it promises to be a remarkable spectacle as it is taking place in Istanbul.

24 hours before kick off, Mourinho spoke to the media (via El Correo). During the press conference, he spoke glowingly on Nico Williams, who is expected to start for Athletic against Fenerbahce.

“Nico is unique, he is wonderful. During the European Championship, people were talking a lot about Lamine Yamal, who is obviously another wonderful kid, but I personally prefer Nico. He’s a fantastic player. You can’t think that a Turkish club can sign the boy. I hope he ends up at Real Madrid.”

Williams has been strongly linked with Barcelona over the course of 2024, so it would be a turn up for the books if Real Madrid suddenly went for him. However, that is unlikely to happen given that they already have Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe on their books.