Girona’s Champions League struggles continue as Liverpool emerge victorious at Montilivi

Girona are now on the verge of being knocked out of this season’s Champions League at the league phase stage. Michel Sanchez’s side fell to their fifth defeat in six matches in the competition as they fell to a 1-0 home loss against Liverpool.

The first half was littered with chances for both sides. Liverpool missed two courtesy of former Almeria striker Darwin Nunez, while Daley Blind spurned a glorious chance for Girona as he fresh-aired a shot from only a few yards out.

In the end, it was Blind and Girona that were made to pay as Liverpool struck the decisive moment in the second half. Luis Diaz was fouled by Donny van de Beek inside the penalty area, and that allowed Mohamed Salah to score the only goal of the game from 12 yards out.

Girona stay 30th in the league phase standings after that result, although they are bound to fall down the table by the end of MD6.