Frenkie de Jong has one key backer at Barcelona despite doubts about future

Frenkie de Jong’s two strong substitute appearances against RCD Mallorca and Real Madrid stand out not just because of his good work, but their infrequency. Amid a scarcity of positive headlines about de Jong, he does still have one key person in his corner.

That is Barcelona manager Hansi Flick. While the German has rarely trusted him with a starting spot, Flick does believe that de Jong fits his style of football to perfection. He believes that de Jong is a top player, and intends to get him back to his best report Sport. If it was down to Flick, then de Jong’s continuity at the club would not be a question, as he would keep him for next season.

The coaching staff thinks that the team lacks an aggressive defender with power, and this is why Ronald Araújo's return is so important. @ffpolo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 10, 2024

The hierarchy at Barcelona feel somewhat differently. A recent report characterised Sporting Director Deco as at his wit’s end with the Dutchman, and with little sign of a new contract being signed, it looks as if he will try to shop de Jong next summer. Out of contract in 2026, Barcelona are reportedly willing to accept as little as €20m for him.