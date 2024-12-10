“Everything adds up” – Barcelona star grateful for Hansi Flick belief

One of the big decisions that Hansi Flick has had to make in recent months is in regards to his starting goalkeeper. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s serious knee injury had meant that the position was open, and for now at least, it is vacated by previous backup Inaki Pena, despite the arrival of Wojciech Szczesny.

As per MD, Pena discussed his feelings about the situation, and he also paid tribute to Flick for the faith that he has shown.

“On a mental level I’m the same, but everything adds up and especially if you play games you gain confidence. The first results I had when I entered the goal were positive. I’m very grateful to Flick for the trust he has shown me.”

Pena had a tough time when standing in for Ter Stegen last season, although he is happy to have the opportunity to make another contribution for Barcelona.

“Last year the results in the Super Cup the final hurt us. At a group level the season was tough and when I had to play it was the decisive stretch of the season, but last year I don’t even remember. On a personal level I’m very good, it’s important to play games with continuity and I think you can see it.”