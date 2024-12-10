“Enough is enough” – Pep Guardiola confirms he would not consider Barcelona return

In the last couple of weeks, it was confirmed that Pep Guardiola would be extending his stay at Manchester City. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach signed a new one-year contract at the defending Premier League champions, which sees him through to the end of next season – he also has the option to stay on for an additional 12 months, should he decide to do so.

Guardiola has been with Man City since 2016, making it comfortably the long spell he has had at a club in his managerial career. As it turns out, it will be his final one in club football, which he confirmed in an interview on the “Desmontadito” podcast, as per Diario AS.

“I’m not talking about the long-term future, but what I’m not going to do is leave Manchester City and go to another country and do the same as now. I wouldn’t have the energy… The idea of starting somewhere else, the whole training process and so on… No, no, no! Maybe in a national team, but that’s different.

“There will come a time when I feel that enough is enough and then I will definitely quit.”

It means that Guardiola could manage Spain in the future, although it does pour cold water on any chance of him having a second spell in the Barcelona hot seat.