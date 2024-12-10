Confirmed: The final amount that Barcelona are due from FIFA as a result of Ronald Araujo injury

Ronald Araujo could make his first appearance in over five months when Barcelona take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday. He’s been out since suffering a high-grade hamstring tear whilst playing for Uruguay at the 2024 Copa America, although he has been named in the squad that will travel to Germany this midweek.

As a result, it means that FIFA are no longer obligated to pay out any more compensation to Barcelona as a result of Araujo’s injury, which they have to do whenever a player is injured whilst on international duty. As per MD, the final amount owed to the Catalan side is confirmed to be just over €2.65m.

This money will make a small difference towards Barcelona ultimately abolishing their financial woes, although it could even go towards transfers during the upcoming winter window. Nevertheless, the club will be very pleased to have finally recovered Araujo, whose absence has been felt in recent weeks.