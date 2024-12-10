Barcelona willing to part with €2m for 17-year-old Spanish winger in January

Barcelona have been in pursuit of Spanish talent Antonito, Antonio Cordero, since the summer, and it appears his future could be decided soon. The Malaga teenager has shown no signs of missing a beat since making the jump to the second division, and is catching the eye.

Malaga have been trying to extend his contract, but it looks as if Cordero will seek pastures new, with his current deal expiring next summer. Real Madrid and Barcelona have both taken an interest in him. RadioMarca (via Sport) say in the summer Barcelona were willing to offer €1.8m in a fixed fee which could have risen to €4m with variables, albeit mostly tricky to objectives to reach.

Now Cordero could be on the move in January, explain the Catalan daily, as Malaga prefer to bring in some money rather than none at all. They are will to accept a lower offer than the one in the summer given the situation, and Barcelona could make the move in January, with Cordero joining Barca Atletic.

Los Blancos seem likely to compete for Cordero’s signature, although they have yet to make a transfer offer for him. Cordero is also managed by Pini Zahavi, an agent who Barcelona President Joan Laporta has a strong relationship with.