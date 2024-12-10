Barcelona ‘very close’ to agreement to sign top centre-back

Barcelona have been tipped as one of the favourites to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah, and their negotiations over a new deal with Ronald Araujo will not be an obstacle to that. The Uruguayan is out of contract in 2026, and the Blaugrana want to tie up a new deal with him before the end of the season.

If they do not manage to do so, then Barcelona will likely have to consider a sale. Sporting Director Deco sees Araujo as one of their top options alongside Tah next season though, if Barcelona can get a deal over the line. The Germany international has a spot in the squad next season alongside Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, and Inigo Martinez if all goes to plan for Deco. Previously it had been suggested that Tah might be replacing an outgoing Araujo.

Jonathan David's potential signing appears to be slipping away. Tottenham Hotspur have made him a significant offer, and while he's open to waiting for now, his patience won't last indefinitely. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 10, 2024

On the other hand, this is not the case for Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen, who will be invited to leave if contracts are agreed for both Tah and Araujo. Sport say that a deal with Tah is ‘very close’, and has the backing of manager Hansi Flick. He is willing to make financial concessions and accept a lower offer than he has from Bayern Munich.

Tah has been pursued by Bayern since the summer, and Real Madrid have also enquired about his availability in recent months. He is represented by agent Pini Zahavi though, and Barcelona President Joan Laporta’s relationship with him appears to have made the Catalan giants favourites for his signature. The same agent brokered a deal between Bayern and Barcelona for Robert Lewandowski.