Barcelona star can leave club for free in January without registration in three weeks

Barcelona are working out ways to bring in more finance before the end of the year, as they try to ensure that they can register Dani Olmo before the first of January. If they do not, they are at risk of losing their €55m investment.

Olmo joined from RB Leipzig in the summer on a six-year contract this summer, but MD have revealed that if Olmo is not registered for the second half of the season. Olmo agreed with the club to only be registered for one season initially when he joined, but as the Blaugrana struggled to do so, accepted to be registered for six months under the emergency injury rule, using Andreas Christensen’s salary space to register him.

The condition was that Olmo would have inserted into his contract a clause that would allow him to leave on a free if he was not registered for the second half of the season. That said, the same source say that Olmo has faith in the club to resolve the matter, and is fully focused on helping the team. He is living out his boyhood dream playing for the club, and does not want to see that slip through his fingers.

After closing a deal with Nike for a fresh sponsorship agreement, Barcelona are now looking at selling their VIP box rights for the next 20 years as a package to try and bring in more income. However even with that sale, there are doubts about whether it will be enough to register Olmo. President Joan Laporta has claimed there will be no issues registering the Catalan playmaker, and this is not the first time clauses like this have been included in recent Barcelona contracts.