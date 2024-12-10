Barcelona

Barcelona have serious doubts about position despite young star

Earlier this season, Barcelona were linked with a surprise move for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, who is out of contract next summer. That possibility looks to have escaped them, but the Blaugrana do intend to move for a left-back sooner rather than later.

According to Diario AS, their finances are unlikely to allow that to happen in the January transfer window, but bringing in a left-back who is defensively solid is a priority. While Barcelona’s sporting department value Alejandro Balde and his offensive qualities, they have doubts about his defensive abilities, and his concentration without the ball. In particular, they are concerned about him during big games.

While Gerard Martin has made admirable efforts this season in their words, and Hector Fort is appreciated as a talented footballer, the Blaugrana believe the latter is more skilled with the ball than without it, much like Balde. Similarly, they do not believe Alex Valle, who is impressing on loan at Celtic, is the answer either.

Left-back has been a problem position for some time at Barcelona. Despite Balde seemingly making it his own during Xavi Hernandez’s second season, he has not kicked on dramatically since. Equally, before that, Jordi Alba was an offensive weapon but an area that opposition managers would attack with the ball.

