Barcelona facing losses of €200m next summer and more salary limit struggles

After months of talk about Barcelona’s new sponsorship deal with Nike being the contract to turn their financial situation around, it appears President Joan Laporta has a long road to walk before he finds the club back on the straight and narrow financially. The economic lever deals that he did in 2021 continue to haunt the club.

The Blaugrana are currently scrambling to find the money to register Dani Olmo before January, or face being unable to play him for the rest of the season. Yet Relevo detail that further issues are on the horizon for Barcelona. Despite declaring losses of €91m this season, €100m of which is due to the non-payment of €150m of their €200m sale for 49% of Barca Vision, more losses are on the way if they cannot find further investors.

Jonathan David's potential signing appears to be slipping away. Tottenham Hotspur have made him a significant offer, and while he's open to waiting for now, his patience won't last indefinitely. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 10, 2024

They say that €100m more should be arriving in the accounts as a result of the deal this season, but with no sign of any investors willing to pay up, that looks unlikely to happen. The double blow is that Barcelona valued the totality of Barca Vision at €408m, 51% of which is still in their control, but if they cannot find someone to pay the €150m for the rest of the 49% sold this season, then the value of the 51% they own will shrink down to its ‘real’ value too, provoking significant losses that could be in the region of €200m.

Laporta has preached calm over player registrations, claiming there will be no issues in registering Olmo, but that contradicts all of the information coming out of the Catalan capital. Equally, he painted their financial results positively during the club’s general assembly, noting that without the losses from Barca Vision, they would have been in profit. However the economic levers, three years on, continue to hamper them, having allowed the club to invest in Jules Kounde, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha initially.