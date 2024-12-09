Valencia manager Ruben Baraja has been generally lauded for keeping Los Che up for the past two seasons by trusting a number of young players, and inspiring a competitive outfit. However this season Valencia have not looked the same, and it is taking its toll on the former midfielder.

His credit with Sporting Director Miguel Angel Corona is expiring, and while previously there was full backing of Baraja, Relevo say their sources are no silent, and not briefing in favour or against him. Their Friday night trip to Real Valladolid could be decisive for his future.

One of the reasons he is still in a job is that finding a better replacement is no easy task, and previously, the hierarchy have not seen a side that is not committed to their manager. Their disappointing 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano has within the club asking whether he can turn things around. It would also cost Valencia €5m to sack Baraja, although it has been suggested that he would not let finance stand in the way, if the club wanted him gone.

Undoubtedly Valencia’s position is a consequence of mismanagement from above, but ultimately Corona is charged with making the decision that brings them closest to safety. Currently Valencia sit three points from safety, a point ahead of bottom-placed Valladolid. In 14 games they have managed just 2 games, and 13 goals.