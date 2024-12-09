Real Madrid teenager facing vile racial abuse following Liverpool clash

Real Madrid youngster Endrick Felipe is not six months into his adventure in European football, and already he has seen the ugliest side of it. The Brazilian teenager has been subject to racial abuse amongst other dreadful comments during the past two weeks.

Endrick came on for the final 11 minutes of Los Blancos’ 2-0 defeat to Liverpool, but was involved in an unfortunate accident where defender Ibrahima Konate was injured. That ruled him out for several weeks, including their crucial Premier League clash against Manchester City, which the Reds ended up winning 2-0.

However Sport say that many Liverpool ‘fans’ have not let Endrick forget about it. His posts on social media, especially one made shortly before the Liverpool clash, have seen some gruesome abuse against the forward, who only turned 18 in July. Many of them wished a serious injury for Endrick, while plenty more called the Brazilian a monkey.

Racial abuse has been on the rise in Spanish football, but Champions League nights have been a much less problematic affair as a general rule. However this latest incident is another terrible chapter.