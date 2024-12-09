Real Madrid star back from injury but playing through pain

Real Madrid got Aurelien Tchouameni back from his ankle sprain last week, starting against Athletic Club in midfield at San Mames, and dropping back to defence against Girona on Saturday. It is his foot that continues to trouble him though.

Los Blancos had been counting on Tchouameni and Fede Valverde to help cover for the absence of Toni Kroos this season, starting moves from deep. Yet the Frenchman has been a long way from his best, facing constant criticism, and even talk of him being sold next summer. Manager Carlo Ancelotti saw much more from him in defence than midfield last week, benching Raul Asencio for him.

With doubts over the recovery of David Alaba, and Ancelotti apparently preferring him over Asencio, it appears he is set for a long run in defence. However it is noted by Relevo that Tchouameni is yet to be back to his best physically. Despite playing the Euros and completing preseason without issues, they say he still has pain in his left foot, which was injured in May last season. He has not fully recovered from the issue, and it continues to give him discomfort, something he is learning simply to deal with.